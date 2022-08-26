UASD uses state-of-the-art medical technology

The Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) has a Simulation Center, which will update the medical vanguard at the national level and will bring surgical and practical technologies to a previous experience before contact with patients.

Those who serve as managers of this department are the doctors Franklin Gómez Rivas and Ruddy Engracia and under the mandates of the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Dr. Mario Uffre, although he was born under the management of Emma Polanco and Rosel Fernández.

This has a broad spectrum divided between low, medium and high fidelity devices, it is responsible for measuring the technology and materials used for the creation of “robots” and their interaction with teachers and students.

The first room that the enclosure has is qualified as low fidelity, it has devices that help with Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) actions, these mannequins are presented as if they were human beings in stages ranging from newborn, childhood and adulthood. Some of these are buildable and can receive integration of parts to create the patient’s history.

This is followed by the “live-action” of a real ambulance and its equipment for the corresponding emergency line, which is divided into trauma, pediatrics and respiratory situations, the mannequin belonging to this division is half fidelity, it represents the wounds of an affected person in shock.

Prehospital care

“This area was considered due to the importance of pre-hospital care for us in the country, with the attention that the 911 Emergency System has, it has been seen the need to join efforts to bring a real ambulance, which does not it was being used by them and they were kind enough to donate it and it was prepared for the teaching of that staff”, said Engracia.

There are four high-fidelity rooms, which offer both the teacher and the student the expertise of a palpable and previously programmed reality, organized by a technician.

people’s health

Dean Uffre expressed what, “to tell you that this is for the entire Dominican people, especially for the health conglomerate and that it is something new in our university, the students who are the most benefited, I hope they take care of and take care of the regulations that this Simulation Center has”.

adapted systems

Each race will have adapted systems for the corresponding simulations. These will gradually open to the public.