Uber could accept Bitcoin | The admission of the CEO of the group

Also Uber ready to enter the world of Bitcoin? Maybe yes, even if the company seems to have no intention of following suit Tesla and buy BTC for its treasury.

What is interesting – and what emerged in the appointment of Squawk Box Dara Khosrowshahi – is that the group might consider accepting Bitcoin and others cryptocurrencies in payment.

Uber may also accept Bitcoin as payment

Uber had discussed the possibility of following Tesla with Bitcoin

The juiciest question of the short but intense interview concerns himself Bitcoinobviously starting from the experience of Teslawhich had acquired the equivalent in $ BTC of about 1.5 billion dollars. Question to which the CEO from Uber he answered quite clearly:

Yes, we had a discussion about it in the company. Discussion that closed shortly after.

The CEO of the group has therefore denied any possible rapprochement of the group a Bitcoin in terms of financial assetwhich however does not preclude, again according to what was said in the interview, other types of interest in the crypto world and specifically in $ BTC.

As we accept all kinds of local currencies, we will explore the possibilities offered by Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies for transactions. This is good for our business, good for anyone who uses our service. We will look at each other – and if there are benefits, if there is a need to adopt them, we will. But we will not use this decision to promote ourselves.

Opening therefore to 360 °while now several cryptocurrencies are already appearing on important payment circuits, including those of VISA and of MasterCard. For an adoption that, at least in our opinion, will be absolutely inevitable.

Large groups will not be able to say no

Yes, we still are early in the world of Bitcoin and also other cryptocurrencies. Perhaps we will not be able to use them everywhere already today, but the public discourse is also radically changing in this regard.

Only a few months ago it would have been impossible even to think that it would be possible to discuss payments in Bitcoin At Uber. And yet we are here – despite a strong retracement from all-time highs – with the CEO of one of the world’s largest groups admitting in public that he might accept. Bitcoin in the future.

From states to large companies, there will still be a lot to do: but the direction is the right one, also to see $ BTC as an effective currency and not just as a speculative and financial asset.