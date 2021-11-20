Uber Eats, the chats of the managers who hired the riders: “These blacks stink, they are indecent”

A string of messages pingponged from cellphone to cellphone staff managing Uber Eats deliverymen. In the chats, the riders who whiz around in the main Italian cities are defined as “disgusting”, “smelly homeless”, “stinking blacks”, “indecorous”. Then racist insults followed by smiling faces of the reader. In the “Friends of Uber” chat, all this had become customary. Among the members of the group are managers of Uber Italy, a giant of food delivery, and of the intermediary companies Flash Road City and Frc. They all ended up in court, in Milan, in the dock for caporalato: three of them negotiated, one chose the shortened procedure, as reported by The print. Meanwhile, the court recognized the employment relationship and sentenced a company associated with Uber Italy to pay the wage differences and severance pay.

The insults

A manager of Uber Italy, Gloria Bresciani, temporarily suspended from her post, has decided to face trial: she is accused of an illegal form of recruitment. In Bresciani’s messages we read: «The customer complains. He says they stink too much, that they are unpresentable ». One replies: “They are black and have different smells than ours.” Smiley Face Laughing. Bresciani insists: “They describe the courier as a smelly homeless man.” The customer in question is a McDonald’s in Ostia. One who “every time he complains is a national tragedy” so you have to “offer him the best possible service.” “These messages are not worthy of a civilized country,” commented Giulia Druette, the lawyer who represented ten riders in a civil case in Turin. The court sentenced Flash Road City to pay the pay differences and severance pay. “This is a delivery company we no longer work with. Over the past year we have introduced a series of changes to provide a safe, rewarding and flexible work environment ”, they replied from Uber Italy.

The shifts

In all this there were also exchanges that concerned shifts: three euros per delivery. The pay was always the same, whether it was two or sixty kilometers to go. Whether it was a weekday or a public holiday. In case the rider got lost, «If he does it on purpose, I’ll throw him out. If he doesn’t do it on purpose, it’s even worse ». If they connect to give further availability? Bresciani writes: “You had 12 couriers for lunch and now that lunch is over they have become 17”. Couriers “connecting when they don’t have to are a waste of money.” In my opinion, if you don’t pay them in the afternoon and they have to connect in the evening to eat, you will see that they connect. If you give them the choice, they don’t care and take the money when it suits them. ” There is always a fallback to defections, even the rider at home with a fever is fine: «I asked him to go out on the road even if he was ill. I give him 50 euros ».

