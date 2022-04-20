Uber presents a new membership: Uber One, with user benefits

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.20.2022 14:51:50





Uber wants to continue being a leader in mobility services, which is why it launched its new Uber One membershipwith which users will have benefits such as discounts and promotions in services.

“It is a membership that allows us to offer attractive benefits that are connected with our users, we seek to privilege and reward our consumers when they are using CornerShop, Uber, Uber Eats, we want to return that loyalty preferentially,” he commented. Daniel Colunga, general director of Uber Eats for Mexico.

The monthly membership will have a price of 70 pesos and it is proposed that an annual one can be obtained that costs approximately 750 pesos.

Benefits of UberOne:

Unlimited free deliveries in Uber Eats and Cornershop on orders over 159 pesos in restaurants and 500 pesos in supermarket orders.

Orders without service fee in delivery of food, groceries, convenience items, alcohol and more through Uber Eats, greater than 159 pesos.

Members will be able to get 50 pesos in Uber Cash in case their Uber Eats order exceeds the maximum arrival estimate time.

5% discount on all trips through the Uber app and on all products.

Access to rides with the highest rated drivers.

Exclusive access to other benefits such as offers and promotions available. In addition to that users will have priority support, to enjoy the best user experience.

Uber has 8 million users, both in Uber, Uber Eats and Cornershop, so the membership will be available for more than 70 cities in the country.

The company will offer a free trial month to new users of the brand’s membership program to enjoy the many benefits and promotions available through the platform.

– Information from El Universal –

