Uber Q1 results Rides and food delivery will boost sales

Presents its 1T results this Wednesday, May 4, before the opening

Revenue expectation: $6.08 billion

EPS Expectation: Loss of $0.2718.

The world’s largest ride-sharing service, Uber Technologies (NYSE:), appears to be in good shape to recover from the pandemic-induced collapse in the travel space. Despite concerns that the Omicron variant could continue to weigh on revenue, the San Francisco-based company has recently raised its earnings forecast, counting on a steady rise in bookings. Uber shares closed Tuesday at $29.47.

Description: Uber Weekly Chart

Sales are expected to rise by more than $6 billion in the fiscal first quarter ending in March, more than double the same period a year earlier. At the same time, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization should be around $130 million to $150 million.

These numbers show the resilience of Uber’s post-pandemic rebound, as more people book rides after the economy reopens. Last quarter, the company posted better-than-expected profits, with revenue growth of 83% year over year.

According to its executive director, Dara Khosrowshahi, the gross data of reservations in airports at the end of February exceeded by 50% those of the previous month. The company expects the upcoming travel season to be one of the strongest in its history.

In a recent report filed with the SEC, CEO Khosrowshahi said:

“Whether it’s traveling, commuting or a night out, we’re seeing healthy and growing demand across all usage scenarios, highlighting consumers’ eagerness to get back on the move.”

Despite these positive trends, cost pressure continues and could hurt Uber’s margins in the busy summer period.

Last year, Uber aggressively invested in various initiatives as part of its push to lure drivers back to work following COVID-related issues. According to some analysts, that cost will continue to weigh on the company’s profits. According to a recent note from Bank of America (NYSE:):

“Going into the second quarter, the risk is that Uber may have to add driver incentives in the short term to adjust for the positive recovery in demand and gas prices.”

Meanwhile, Uber’s delivery business, including Uber Eats, continued to see strong demand, with the annualized fill rate of bookings reaching an all-time high in February.

A long-term choice

Some Wall Street analysts believe that Uber shares are currently undervalued, given that they are well positioned to benefit from the economic revival.

Description: Uber Consensus Estimates

Source: Investing.com

According to the consensus estimate of 46 analysts surveyed by Investing.com, over the next 12 months, Uber shares have 98.77% upside potential from their current levels.

While reiterating the buy rating on Uber stock, Needham has said in a note that he likes Uber’s “balance” of growth and profitability. His note says:

“Our main long-term option is Uber, as we like the balance of growth and profitability and it trades at an attractive EBITDA multiple.”

Bank of America, in a recent note, reiterated its bullish position on these actions:

“We remain constructive on Uber as we believe the valuation reflects ongoing uncertainty around driver supply and hiring rates, and we continue to expect a strong recovery in travel and mobility in general this summer.”

conclusion

In the post-pandemic environment, Uber is facing cost pressures in the form of higher wages and rising fuel costs. But despite these challenges, the company is in an excellent position to take advantage of the increased demand for mobility. Today’s earnings report will likely reflect these trends.

