Uber, ride-sharing is back with a new name

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has decided to reintroduce its ride-sharing functionality with a new name, UberX Share.

What happened

Uber has decided to reintroduce the ride-sharing functionality after suspending the option in March 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company will test its pilot program in Miami and allow up to two passengers (in addition to the driver) to mandatorily wear masks on each ride, even if passengers have received both doses of the Covid vaccine, according to a report. by The Verge.

Passengers using UberX Share will also be offered a 5% discount on their ride by crediting Uber Cash to their accounts if a passenger is picked up during a trip.

Because it is important

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), Uber’s main rival, reintroduced ride-sharing functionality in July of this year with the same two-passenger-per-ride and mandatory mask policy, and is currently active in Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia.

Both Uber and Lyft faced significant challenges during the pandemic, with a shortage of drivers facilitating a 92% price increase from 2018.

Price movement

Uber shares fell about 1% in the pre-market session on Wednesday.