Uber: Should we ride the bullish momentum of these stocks?

After two rollercoaster years, the time seems right to take advantage of Uber Technologies (NYSE:) shares.

The world’s largest transportation app has risen more than 10% in the past five days after landing a deal to include all New York City taxis in its app. The shares closed Wednesday at $36.58.

Description: Uber Weekly Chart

The rally comes after the San Francisco-based company lost almost a third of its value over the past year, mainly due to macroeconomic factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, the sell-off in stocks. of growth.

However, the positive developments of the past few days show that this is an excellent time to take advantage of Uber’s long-term weakness.

In the first alliance of its kind in the United States — as well as in an effort to ease driver shortages and fare pressure — Uber has reached an agreement with technology partners from the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission. from New York. Its apps, Curb and Arro, power 100% of the city’s yellow cabs and will now allow users to book taxi rides through the Uber app.

The partnership will be piloted in the spring and rolled out in the summer, according to Guy Peterson, Uber’s director of business development, adding in a statement Thursday:

“This is a real win for drivers. They no longer have to worry about finding an off-peak fare or getting a call back to Manhattan when they’re in the outer boroughs. And it’s a real win for riders, who will now have access to thousands of yellow cabs in the Uber app.”

Also, according to the New York Times, the company is about to strike a similar partnership with San Francisco taxis, opening the door to more collaborations in other jurisdictions globally.

These initiatives are especially relevant as many parts of the world face driver shortages, regulatory scrutiny and strong resistance from traditional taxi operators.

Stocks are undervalued

Some Wall Street analysts believe that Uber shares are currently undervalued, given that they are well positioned to benefit from the economic revival.

According to consensus estimates from 46 analysts surveyed by Investing.com, Uber shares have 62% upside potential from their current levels.

Description: Uber Consensus Estimates

Source: Investing.com

Jason Tauber, portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, told CNBC that Uber’s deal with New York taxis is an important step toward the company’s goal of becoming a super ride-hailing app. He has also highlighted that the company is gaining a significant market share in the field of food delivery and grocery shopping. And he adds:

“Capital is running out, which is ultimately good for them. It’s a positive turning point in their business. This is not a business that can sustain many market players.”

Earlier this month, Uber raised its forecasts for the current quarter, suggesting that trucking demand is returning in the post-pandemic environment.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to increase from $130 million to $150 million. These numbers represent a solid improvement on the $100-130 million that Uber forecast when it announced fourth-quarter results last month.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said:

“Our mobility business is recovering from the Omicron variant much faster than we expected. Whether it’s travel, commuting or going out at night, we’re seeing healthy and growing demand across all use cases, which It highlights the desire that consumers have to move again.”

Conclution

In the post-pandemic environment, Uber is in an excellent position to show consistent profitability, especially after its significant diversification and cost-cutting measures. Also, the current long-term bearish streak offers a perfect opportunity to buy these stocks.