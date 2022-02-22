Uber, Theranos and WeWork arrive on the small screen: When and where to see them?

The first semester of this 2022 will bring with it some premieres aimed at fans of the technology and the dramas. This is how they will reach the small screen, in the format of Seriethe stories behind the successes (and failures) of 3 celebrities startup: Uber, Theranos and WeWork.

The first proposal arrives this February 27 and will be available at Showtime and in Movistar+ in Spain. Is about super-pumpedthe story of Uber and Travis Kalaick, who was its CEO and was involved in a series of scandals.

It is known that this will be first delivery of an anthology of business stories, although it is not yet known which company the possible second season will focus on.

On the other hand, the history of successes and failures of WeWork will come to AppleTV+ East March 18th on WeCrashedwhich will feature the performance of Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as the leading couple of Adam Neumann and Rebekah Neumann, the husband and wife who founded and promoted this business.

Finally, Amanda Seyfried will play Elizabeth Holmes, former founder and CEO of Theranos. The series will be called The Dropout and will arrive at Disney+ in Spain, star in Latin America and Hulu in the United States to mid April.

It should be noted that in the case of the first series, it is a book adaptation of the journalist New York TimesMike Issac. While the next 2 would have been based on the podcast series of investigation of wondery and abcnewswhich bear the same name respectively.