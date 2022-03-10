Uber user shows hack to lower ride fares

Transport services by application tend to increase their costs on dates of celebration or national importance.

Uber registers a user base within the national territory of more than 8 million.

Using hacks greatly facilitates everyday tasks or prioritizes saving time, money, and effort.

One of the best qualities that immersion in social networks has offered is the discovery or popularization of tips, tricks or hacks that are shared daily among Internet usersthis being also one of the most used themes by content creators to gain positioning within the different digital platforms, so a tiktok shows a simple hack to lower Uber travel fares.

During the past months, especially during special dates such as Christmas, New Year, Day of the Dead, or celebrations that force citizens to mobilize more frequently, it is common for the travel rates of the various transportation options per application to increase, is in measure of the “supply and demand” that can be generated; however, users point out that sometimes these rates are excessive and even exaggerated, as was pointed out during the month of December and early January of this year, where the rates were really high.

User shows hack to lower travel fares

Given the growing demand for transportation delivery services by Mexicans, within applications such as Uber, which according to data provided by the same app, has an active base of at least 8 million active users, this within its users of food delivery and private transportation service, a user shares how with a simple hack it is possible to lower the cost of the rates.

The use of hacks or tips that help users optimize all kinds of tasks or generate some kind of savings in terms of money, time and effort, is one of the most used topics by content creators, who seek to provide “simple” solutions to routine problems, as shown by this hack, which was placed on networks in the past; however, it is now that users rescue it as a viable solution to the growing problem of costs and cancellations by various driving partners.

It is worth mentioning that although the veracity of the trick shown by the tiktoker is unknown, if it is pointed out clearly and in operation, which consists in scheduling a ride at least half an hour in advance, which allows that, as shown in the video, causes the trip to decrease in cost, in addition to also the use of this hack could reduce the possibility that it will be canceled.

Problems in private transport apps

In recent days, various applications such as Didid and Uber have been pointed out on social networks, since users report that the partners drivers cancel tripsor do not respect the rates established by the application, a reason that has caused widespread discontent on the part of various users.

