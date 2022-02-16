Uber will allow users to pay for rides with Bitcoins

Customers of Uber will be able to use bitcoin to pay for their travels, according to the app chief, although the company is waiting a couple of improvements before giving the green light to the new project.

Dara KhosrowshahiCEO of Uber, said the company “has been looking for a long time”The opportunity to start accepting the cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

“Will Uber accept cryptocurrencies in the future? Absolutely“, he said Khosrowshahi to Bloomberg.

The executive cited a couple of key obstacles that prevented it Uber to jump on the cryptocurrency bandwagon. He stressed the environmental impact of mining, which requires ahuge amount of electricityas well as the high costs for exchanges involving digital assets.

“As the trading mechanism becomes cheaper and more environmentally friendly, I think you will see us get a little closer to cryptocurrencies.“, he added.

McDonalds could accept too

Critics have expressed concern about the volatility of cryptocurrencies when viewing digital assets as a form of payment. The price of bitcoin was 42,628 as of Friday afternoon, in sharp decline compared to an all-time high of 69,000 in November.

Major companies have been slow to accept cryptocurrencies during transactions, although the momentum for the practice has grown in recent years. Microsoft began accepting bitcoin as a form of payment in his own Online shop In the 2014.

In January, Tesla started accepting the token Dogecoin for some products in your online shop.

Musk it has also pushed other companies to follow suit. Last month, the billionaire said he would agree to eat a Happy Meal on television if the fast food giant McDonald‘s had begun to accept Dogecoin as a form of payment.