Uber will offer services in yellow taxis: an alliance between two great enemies in New York

Those who request a ride on the Uber app in NYC will be able to choose a colored taxi under a new partnership that will begin later this spring, allying two industries that for years have been fighting for passengers in the most populous city in the country.

Additionally, yellow and green taxis will be able to continue picking up passengers who stop them without reservation on the street, he stressed. The New York Times.

The alliance surprises because Uber is “the same company that for the past decade has flooded the streets with tens of thousands of rental vehicles and brought the taxi industry to the brink of extinction.” ironized DailyNews.

Even before the confinement and the widespread crisis of the pandemic, the devaluation of the licenses of the symbolic yellow taxis in New York was such that there were reports of drivers who committed suicide, apparently drowning in debtmost of them immigrants.

At the moment, the city’s taxis are equipped with technology to make trips through the rarely used smartphone applications Curb or Arro. And in the near future they will be incorporated into the Uber platform, although the exact date of the beginning of the association was not specified in today’s announcement.

The alliance means that those ordering a service through Uber could get a yellow or green cab instead of the unmarked cars typically used by app-based drivers.

It also implies that yellow or green taxi drivers taking trips through the Uber app will be paid in advance instead of the standard taximeter amount that is regulated by the City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC).

“Uber has a long history of partnering with the taxi industry to provide drivers with more ways to earn and passengers with another transportation option,” Uber executive Andrew Macdonald said in a statement.

The measurement occurs when about half of the city’s 13,500 yellow cabs are out of service and the pandemic has reduced ridership on app-based services such as Uber and Lyft by more than 25%, from about 663,000 trips per day in January 2020 to 475,000 in 2022, according to city data.

Taxi drivers were somewhat relieved last November when Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and then-Mayor Bill de Blasio negotiated a deal with the lenders which reset the value of medallion loans to $200,000, after costing millions until a few years ago.