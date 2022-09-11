News > Ubi Forward – Just Dance vintage 2023 for November – Published on 11.09.2022, 23:10

– By Patrick C.

The 2023 vintage of just dance, simply titled Just Dance 2023 Edition will be available on most media on November 22. Ubisoft specifies that the title will offer 40 new songs in different universes, from Dua Lipa to Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Zara Larsson or even Ava Max and The Just Dancers.

Excerpt from the press release:

The “new” features of Just Dance 2023 Edition: “An online multiplayer mode: For the first time in the history of the franchise, the entire game will be playable online with several players, up to a limit of 6 players, between friends or between players from all over the world, thanks to the online group mode All players who find themselves through this mode will be connected to the game host menu, where they can interact with each other through the new emotes system, choose the songs to dance to together, and meet on the dance floor no matter where they are in the world, online groups will support cross-play functionality, and Just Dance’s historic local multiplayer will still be available.

A new art direction and a revamped user interface: The new universe of just dance will offer a whole new look, new immersive 3D environments and more intuitive navigation menus.

will offer a whole new look, new immersive 3D environments and more intuitive navigation menus. Powerful recommendation system: This brand new and improved recommendation system will provide players with recommendations of songs and playlists that will be selected according to their gaming preferences.

A new progression system and rewards: Players will be able to climb the ranks thanks to the all-new progression system which will allow them to earn points each time they perform a dance. These points will then be used to unlock new rewards such as customizable Dancer Cards, a first in Just Dance. Players will be able to customize their Dancer Card to reflect their personality by changing the avatar, background, badge and nickname. They will also be able to exchange these points for in-game motes and use them to communicate with other players in online parties.

Updates with free content: Over the next few years, just dance will regularly introduce free updates which will include new game modes, new songs and theme seasons.

