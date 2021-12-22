Ubisoft and the ‘great exodus’ of developers: wave of resignation for the French publisher

They are delicate days for Ubisoft, company that is facing the biggest wave of resignations of its history. Process that has taken on almost apocalyptic features, to the point of being baptized ‘the great exodus’ And ‘severed artery’ by some employees of the French company.

The phenomenon affects all Ubisoft departments, but the most worrying numbers have been registered with Canadian Studies of the publisher. Among the reasons that would push the developers to leave the company are the low wages and a general discontent linked to the creative direction and the recent scandals of some managers of the company.

Ubisoft: that’s why the developers are leaving the company

In a report published on the pages of Axios, Stephen Totilo exposes the details of the story and shares the background of the ‘great exodus’ after interviewing some Ubisoft employees.

The significant increase in resignations – known overseas as Great Resignation – a trend that, from the first months of 2021, affects most companies. In the specific case of the videogame industry, Ubisoft in second place as regards the number of resignations, with a ‘drop out’ rate of 12%; followed by Electronic Arts (9%) and Epic Games (7%). In the first place, without too many surprises, we find Activision Blizzard (16%).

With over 20,000 employees, Ubisoft is one of the largest companies in the gaming market. According to Totilo’s report, Canadian studios (Ubisoft Montreal and Toronto) have lost at least 60 employees in the past six months. Among these figure Eric Baptizat, game director of the most recent Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which after 16 years left Ubisoft to join EA Motive, another software house located in Montreal. With Baptizat another 12 developers from Valhalla leave the company, as well as 25 members from the team of Far Cry 6.

The causes of the exodus emerge from the interviews with the former and current employees of the company. In addition to low salaries and the frustration triggered by internal misconduct, one of the main factors coincides with stiff competition from rival companies which, in fact, can guarantee more attractive job opportunities – and higher wages. For recruiters from these companies Ubisoft would be “an easy target”, given the countless problems that afflict the company.

Speaking to Axios, a programmer claims to have tripled his earnings after leaving Ubisoft. In response, the publisher recently offered wage increases for employees of his Canadian studios: second Anika Grant, head of human resources at Ubisoft, salary ‘boosts’ have increased the retention rate by 50%. We also learn that about 2,600 new employees have been hired since April 2021.

It will also be dark times for Ubisoft, but the publisher has not lost the desire to surprise (and please) its audience. A few days ago the return of Sam Fisher in Splinter Cell Remake, remake of the iconic stealth game that in 2002 inaugurated one of the most beloved franchises in videogame history. The game is still in the early stages of development and Ubisoft Toronto is looking for new staff to make the Remake.

