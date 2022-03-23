Ubisoft announces free weekend for Far Cry 6

Excellent news for those of us who love video games, Ubisoft delivered on one of its latest hits released, neither more nor less than the tremendous Far Cry 6 that has the digital version of Giancarlo Esposito who plays the evil Antón Castillo.

And this good news has to do with the possibility of playing this title for free, including all the downloadable content that has been released to date, something that we can do between this Thursday March 24 and until Sunday 27 in all Available platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Stadia and Epic, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

To avoid wasting time, the title can now be pre-loaded and will be activated on the day stipulated for the start of this extended weekend of Far Cry 6 free. Obviously, those who want to buy the game after Sunday will be able to keep everything advanced in the game.

And to encourage the latter, Ubisoft planned a series of discounts that will change depending on the platform on which it is purchased:

40% until the end of March at the Ubisoft Store

50% discount on all editions of the video game and 35% on the Season Pass from March 24 to 28 for Xbox users.

50% discount on the Standard and Gold editions and 35% discount on the Season Pass from March 23 to 30 for PlayStation users.

50% discount on all editions of the video game, 35% on the Season Pass, 35% on the Vaas: Insanity DLC and 25% on the Pagan: Control DLC.

Stadia: 50% off the Standard, Gold, and Ultimate editions, 40% off the Deluxe edition, and 35% off the Season Pass from March 24-31.