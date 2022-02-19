Ubisoft boasts that players are investing more and more time (and money) in their games

Ubisoft today presented the financial results of its last fiscal quarter and, as usual, has subsequently held a meeting with investors in which it has explained in detail some of its key points, both at the level of past performance and future strategies (even admitting that they will analyze any purchase offer). come to them). As they collect in Axios, during that meeting the company has boasted that the time players spend on their games has grown compared to previous years, which has also resulted in greater economic benefit.

Specifically, the company has given two of its most recent launches as an example: far cry 6 and Riders Republic. The players of the new game of the saga farcry have spent more time on this installment what in far cry 545% more on average, while in the second case the playing time has increased by 60% compared to Steepthe previous Ubisoft Annecy game.

More time, more in-game purchases

These data not only mean that the game time of users has grown, but according to Ubisoft translates directly into more in-game spending. The company explains that player recurring investment (PRI) has increased by far cry 6 30% with respect to the PRI of far cry 5. That is, players have spent more money on accessories, weapons, skins and other virtual objects, something that the French company directly relates to the increase in game time. On the other hand, the PRI of Riders Republic has quadrupled that of Steep.

As a final piece of information, Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, has highlighted that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has exceeded one billion in revenue from purchases by players. The last title of the saga Assassin’s Creed It was launched in 2020 and since then it has not stopped receiving content, both free and paid. Thanks to this constant rhythm of updates, which will continue to be active throughout this year, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has registered a 70% higher PRI than in the previous data and 80% greater than Assassin’s Creed Odysseythe installment that preceded it.

Time to dive back! 🔥 Check out our first roadmap of 2022 for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 👀 Come March 10th, undertake a perilous journey to Svartalfheim alongside Odin when Dawn of Ragnark releases 🏔️ #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/Zk8kW5bATS— Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) February 18, 2022