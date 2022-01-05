Ubisoft + coming to Xbox, the French house promises details soon – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft + will land on consoles Xbox: the French company revealed on Twitter at the same time as the announcement of Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass from day one, promising further details soon.

Last March there were rumors that Microsoft tried to bring Ubisoft + to Xbox Game Pass, but that’s not (yet) what we talk about, rather briefly, in the post published by the French house on Twitter.

Update: Confirmation has arrived that Ubisoft + will not be included in Xbox Game Pass. The rest of the original news follows.

For the moment Xbox Game Pass in fact, it is not named and it is therefore possible that the subscription will become accessible by Xbox owners in a very similar way to what happened at the beginning of EA Play… which, however, ended up on Game Pass, at least in its less rich version.

In short, there is no escaping: the Microsoft service is so central within the Xbox ecosystem that Ubisoft + will hardly be introduced in a traditional way, without precisely including it in some way in the subscription.

For those who do not know it yet, Ubisoft + is a digital platform currently only available on PC, which allows you to download all the publisher’s titles from day one for a cost of only € 14.99 per month.