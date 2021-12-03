Ubisoft gives away a new free game for the weekend: it’s a great shooter

Ubisoft decided to put it as a tribute throughout the weekend a very popular tactical shooter: you can therefore download it for a few days free and try all its contents at no additional cost.

We are talking of course of Rainbow Six Siege, the multiplayer phenomenon that will allow two teams to strategically compete in spectacular events 5 vs 5 battles.

The title was included in the Free Play Days of Xbox for the weekend, but thanks to the Ubisoft promotion you can also play it on PC, PlayStation and Stadia.

The publisher also reassured all affected users that there will be no missing content: all maps and modes they can be tried for free together with your friends for a limited period.

Trial of the game has already begun right in these hours: it means that all you have to do is go to your favorite platform (on PC you will use Ubisoft Connect) and start the free download of the title.

On the official website of the promotion you can also find an illustrative video that will explain how it works Rainbow Six Siege, as well as illustrating in detail all the details of the free weekend accessible immediately.

Rainbow Six Siege will remain available for free until 8.00 pm on Monday 6 December: this means that all weekend you can gather your friends and have fun without having to spend a cent.

In case you decide instead that you want to make the game yours forever, Ubisoft has decided to promote the title with the 70% discount on the stores: this will also allow you to keep all the progress made during the trial.

Speaking of free games, don’t forget to redeem the new Epic Games Store gifts: next week there will also be a surprise Godfall.

The first free Games With Gold games are already available on Xbox, with two original productions much appreciated by users.