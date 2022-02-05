Ubisoft gives NFTs to employees who have expressed doubts about NFTs – Nerd4.life

According to a new report, Ubisoft began to distribute NFT to its developers in an effort to allay concerns about controversial digital items.

According to Kotaku, during a workshop designed to address the doubts of the most skeptical employees, the publisher “started giving Special NFTs to some members of the Ghost Recon team to “celebrate” the 20th anniversary of the series “.

Ubisoft Quartz, the platform for NFTs

Furthermore, in an interview with the Australian site Finder, Nicolas PouardVP of Ubisoft Strategic Innovations Lab defended the publisher’s plans to add NFTs to its games, despite negative feedback from players. “Well, that was a reaction we expected,” Pouard said of the big negative response to his Quartz NFT system. “We know it’s not an easy concept to grasp.”

Pouard continued to insinuate throughout the interview that the players’ reaction was due to their inability to understand the benefits of NFTs, rather than any legitimate concerns about the system.

“I think gamers don’t understand what a digital secondary market can bring them,” Pouard said. “For now, due to the current situation and context of NFTs, players really believe that it is primarily the destruction of the planet, and secondly just a tool of speculation.”

According to an earlier report by Kotaku, the Ubisoft developers they are extremely dissatisfied with the direction the company is taking. Kotaku claims to have received messages posted on Ubisoft’s internal social media hub, MANA, in which staff express their confusion and disappointment at the recent announcement of the Ubisoft Quartz platform.

A developer confused by the plans would write, “I still don’t quite understand the ‘problem’ that Quartz solves. Is it really worth the (extremely) negative publicity this will cause?”

Another non-platform staff member added: “How can you look at private property, speculation, artificial scarcity and selfishness, and then say ‘yes, this is a good thing, I want it, let’s do it’? ”

According to Kotaku, Ubisoft employees are not at all convinced of the company’s NFT plans and perhaps giving them NFTs isn’t the best solution.