Ubisoft gives Rayman Origins, here’s how to redeem it

After offering Anno 1404 as a gift with the History Edition expansion, Ubisoft makes all platform fans happy by inviting them to redeem a free copy of Rayman Origins. The new offer of the French company is already active and will be for a few days: here are all the indications to join it.

If you want to take this opportunity to immerse yourself in one of the most iconic platform experiences, or if you want to take advantage of Ubisoft’s promotional initiative to replay the classic signed by Michel Ancel, you can redeem a zero euro copy of Rayman Origins through the Ubisoft Connect page opened for the occasion of the transalpine company.

The new Ubisoft gift can be obtained on the digital store of the European company from 14:00 Italian today, Tuesday 14 December, until to 22:00 on Wednesday 22 December. Once redeemed, the game will be purchased (albeit at zero euros) and, consequently, will remain forever available in the digital playroom of your Ubisoft account.

Let us know with a comment if you will take this opportunity to redeem a copy of Rayman Origins for free on Ubisoft Connect, but first we remind you that the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in December on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series have just been announced X / S and Xbox Cloud Gaming.