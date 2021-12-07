Tech

Ubisoft gives you a new free game: here’s how to get it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Ubisoft has decided to make a welcome gift to its players, deciding to give a free gift for a limited period new popular game completely free.

It is about Year 1404 History Edition, the version of the beloved series of real-time strategy games that also includes the expansion Venice: the whole without having to spend a cent.

The publisher has therefore decided to propose a new fantastic promotion, after having granted just a few days ago to be able to try a beloved multiplayer shooter for free, with the difference that this time the title can be yours forever.

Redeeming this great classic is extremely simple: you just need to be in possession of a Ubisoft account and follow the instructions.

We remember that Year 1404 History Edition it’s a real-time strategic simulator of urban management, with the ability to play multiplayer in an updated edition to work perfectly even on the latest generation of PCs.

This is the classic title you may never be able to tear yourself away from, as it features captivating gameplay that will win you over – a common feature of the Ubisoft franchise.

In order to make this unmissable title your own, you will have to assure you that you already have a Ubisoft account and go to the following address.

Once this is done, click on the button for the platform Ubisoft Connect, which will allow us to enjoy the game for free on PC, ed login.

If the procedure is successful, you will not need to do anything else: Year 1404 History Edition it will automatically be added to your account and you can start downloading it right away.

The promotion will remain valid until Tuesday 14 December: you will therefore have a week to make this unmissable product yours.

If you want to redeem other free games on PC, we remind you that you still have a few days to take advantage of the latest gifts from the Epic Games Store.

But also the well-known GOG store has decided to give a new game for free and without having to make purchases: it is a great classic with a futuristic theme.

If you are a fan of the Ubisoft strategy franchise, you can also find the official board game of Year 1800 at the best price.

