Ubisoft gives you a new free game: it’s a beloved platformer

The celebrations continue for Ubisoft for its 35th anniversary: to celebrate this occasion, the publisher has decided to give many as a gift new free games, redeemable at no additional cost.

Only for this week, this time users will be able to take advantage of the new promotion and download for free on PC Rayman Origins, the beloved platform which helped breathe new life into one of Ubisoft’s most popular IPs.

The title therefore goes to substitute in the weekly giveaways Anno 1404, the famous real-time strategy game that has also been made available to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the publisher.

As reported by VGC, normally it would be necessary to spend € 9.99 on the Ubisoft store, but for a limited time you can make sure completely free on your account.

For those unfamiliar with it, remember that Rayman Origins represented a real new beginning for the platforming saga, re-proposing a magical universe and an exceptional 2D gameplay that has won the hearts of many fans.

Today this great classic platformer, first released in 2013, can be yours without having to spend a cent, as long as you have an account Ubisoft Connect.

To redeem for free the title and start downloading it right away, in fact, all you have to do is go to the following link, click on the Ubisoft Connect button and log in on the page: if you are not yet registered, just quickly create an account at no cost additional.

After that, you won’t need to do anything else: in a short time Rayman Origins it will be added to your games catalog and you can start playing it on your PC.

The promotion will remain valid until 22.00 on 22 December: our advice is therefore to take advantage of this offer as soon as possible, so as to be able to play with it even after the deadline.

While the publisher is currently busy celebrating its 35th anniversary, Ubisoft has also announced a decidedly controversial novelty: it will be possible to buy and sell NFTs in its games.

For fans of The Division 2, however, bad news has arrived: the most important update has in fact been postponed.

A decision probably inevitable, considering that the expected launch window, February 2022, is too full of new video games.