Ubisoft has decided to close the servers, it is a resounding failure – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft has decided to unplug ad Hyper Scape, closing definitively i server of game. This is the resounding failure of a battle royale that has never been able to mesh, demonstrating that it is not enough to launch into a genre of success to find feedback.

Hyper Scape support will end on April 28, 2022, so in about three months. In reality, there had been talk of an imminent closure for some time, given that the last update of the game dates back to April 7, 2021. Since then, absolute silence had fallen, until the arrival of the terrible news. Let’s read the message with which Ubisoft made the announcement:

Challengers,

we made the difficult decision to end Hyper Scape development and end game support starting April 28th. We wanted to create a fast-paced shooter experience with vertical and close-range combat and are extremely grateful to the community for joining our adventure. We will draw all possible lessons from this game in our next products.

We would like to thank the Hyper Scape community for the passion and dedication you have put into the world of Neo Arcadia in and outside the game. We will always have your appreciation for the game we created at heart.



Love, Hyper Scape

Launched at the end of 2020, Hyper Scape never entered the hearts of players, who after the initial enthusiasm began to desert him. In fact, we imagine that many had also forgotten about its existence. Who knows how many still played it.