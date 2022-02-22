Ubisoft Officially Responds To Assassin’s Creed Rift Rumors

They have done it during the presentation conference of their financial data.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has become one of the most important in the video game industry, all this despite taking much less time than the great titans of the sector. This saga reached such a level of popularity that Ubisoft, its developer, decided that they wanted to make it an annual saga (in the style of Call of Duty or FIFA). This changed after Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, which we can say was the company’s second failure in a row, which is why they decided to go on hiatus, although after that they seemed to want to go back to annuity. The last title of this franchise (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla) was released in 2020 along with the new generation consoles, so it is logical that we will soon receive a new title in the saga.

A few weeks ago Assassin’s Creed Rift existence leaked, a title of this franchise that would supposedly arrive during this year. This would be a smaller title within this triple A franchise, which was also rumored to rescue the essence of the originals, something that fans will love.

After these strong rumors, it is logical that Yves Guillemot was asked during the presentation of Ubisoft’s financial data for fiscal year 2021. Specifically, the president and CEO of Ubisoft replied that what they could say is that they couldn’t comment further on that rumor. “We have a very strong roadmap for the Assassin’s Creed franchise for the next few years, with very significant content each year,” he added.

This answer does not give too many clues about the future of the franchise, except for the fact that it will continue for a long time, something that we could already guess with the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Despite these few details, we can intuit, from the ways in which he referred to that supposed Rift, that there is some truth to these rumors. Of course this is just speculation, so we will have to wait for the official announcement from Ubisoft, but I think that we can be clear that this year we will have a new Assassin’s Creed.

