Ubisoft Quartz: A Ghost Recon NFT requires 600 hours of gameplay, controversy erupts

A few days ago we told you about Ubisoft Quartz, a platform with which the French giant – one of the largest companies in the videogame industry – allows players to trade NFT within a decentralized environment. Based on the blockchain, Ubisoft’s first non-fungible tokens are cosmetic items that can be used in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, shooter launched in autumn 2019 and warmly received by critics and audiences.

In particular, one of these NFTs has triggered controversy among players: to get the ‘free’ token you need to have totaled 600 hours of gameplay in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, a simply illogical amount, even for the most addicted to the shooter.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint and the “precious” NFT helmet

Ubisoft’s NFTs, renamed by the company ‘Digits’, are available since December 9 in countries – including Italy – where the Beta version of Ubisoft Quartz was launched. One of these Digits represented by the exclusive Wolf Enhanced A helmet, available in limited edition with only 250 pieces. As Stephen Totilo, former editor-in-chief of Kotaku, pointed out, one of the requirements for obtaining this particularly difficult NFT.

Ubisoft’s second Ghost Recon NFT can now be claimed by people who’ve played the game on PC for 600+ hours. Presumably the 600+ will jack up the price at which people who claim them will be willing to sell Ubisoft’s FAQ says it gets a percentage cut of sale value “in some cases” pic.twitter.com/DjU7eCOZz3 – Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) December 12, 2021

Apparently, only players who have exceeded 600 hours of play in Ghost Recon Breakpoint they can get the token offered ‘as a gift’ by Ubisoft. After logging in to Quartz, users who demonstrate that they have reached this enviable milestone will be able to redeem the NFT tied to the helmet and use the item in Breakpoint or, alternatively, sell it through the network of Tezos, platform chosen by Ubisoft for the exchange of tokens.

Regarding the sale of the Digits, Totilo underlines another important detail: “in some cases” Ubisoft gets a small percentage from the sale of NFTs, even if the extent of the exceptions is not disclosed. In any case, it is likely that the Ghost Recon helmet will be sold at astronomical prices, given the exclusivity of the virtual item. This, combined with the problematic requirement of 600 hours in-game, has prompted many users and journalists themselves to protest on social networks: in particular, Kotaku condemned the precious NFT of Ghost Recon Breakpoint by defining the object “ugly and boring” and foreseeing that few users will be willing to buy a token obtainable through a “mediocre” and outdated video game.

Recall that the French company allows Ubisoft Quartz users to sell their tokens even outside its ecosystem. In order to start earning Digits – and, therefore, create a Quartz wallet – users must have at least 18 years old.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint the first Ubisoft title to support Quartz, with three tokens obtainable for free amassing progress within the open world shooter. The company assures that players will collect many more NFTs over the course of 2022 and likely will through other video games developed by the French giant, perhaps with a Far Cry or an Assassin’s Creed – everything will depend on the success of this ‘experimental’ project.