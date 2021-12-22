Ubisoft Quartz has sold 15 NFTs out of the thousands produced, according to a report – Nerd4.life

According to a report from Liz Edwards – Senior Character Artist of Apex Legends -, Ubisoft Quartz was able to only sell 15 NFT of the thousands produced, for a movement of money equal to about 400 dollars, or about 350 euros.

As you can see below, Edwards checked Ubisoft’s two third-party marketplaces for the presence of Digit, Ubisoft Quartz’s NFTs. The total volume of sales is 94.49 ꜩ (Tezon), which – as mentioned – correspond to just over 350 euros. Obviously these are very low figures considering the scope of this project.

We specify that these first Digit they have a fairly limited value in the eyes of the public: they are not rare cosmetics, given that thousands of them have been marketed for free; in addition, they are associated with Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, a poorly successful game, only in the PC version of Ubisoft Connect. Finally, remember that Ubisoft Quartz is only in beta phase: it was probably more of an initial test, which serves as a starting point for more complex and broad strategies.

However, this result does not surprise that much, given that from the first days the purchase proposals did not exceed $ 21, compared to the more than $ 400,000 requested by sellers.