Ubisoft Quartz submerged by dislike on YouTube, the video of the NFT Digits remains Unlisted – Nerd4.life

Recently, Ubisoft has made available on YouTube a video dedicated to Ubisoft Quartz, a platform dedicated to the management of Digits, unique objects for the French company’s games. The video, which still remains not on the list even if officially announced, was however overwhelmed by dislikes. Let’s talk about 30,000 I don’t like it, compared to just under 1,200 Likes.

The video by Ubisoft Quartz was released Unlisted and even after the announcement the French company did not make the footage public. The only way to see it is to have access to the link: we share it just below. It is not clear if Ubisoft’s intention was not to make it public from the beginning or if, given the first reaction of the public that was anything but positive, it preferred to avoid attracting too much attention to the movie.

In any case, Ubisoft seems willing to carry on this project, which we remember for now is only in beta. Today, December 9, 2021, there will be the first drop of Digits. The next ones will be shared on December 12th and December 15th. In all cases, the Italian time is 19:00. These first Digits are free and are related to Ghost Recon Breakpoint, but only in the PC version for Ubisoft Connect.

Tell us, what do you think of Ubisoft’s NFT drift?