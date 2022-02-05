Ubisoft sues Massimo Gallotta Productions, promoter of the concerts – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft sued Massimo Gallotta Productionspromoter of the concerts of the series Assassin’s Creed Symphony which took place in 2019 and 2020.

According to the lawsuit, Ubisoft and Massimo Gallotta Productions struck a deal to create these events in 2018, but the publisher terminated the deal before the completion of the first year of the Assassin’s Creed Symphony tour.

Assassin’s Creed Symphony

Ubisoft claims that Massimo Gallotta Productions has violated several terms of the contract, as it did not seek approval from Ubisoft for each use of the trademark, did not meet standard quality requirements and failed to pay Ubisoft royalties. Furthermore, the French company reported that Massimo Gallotta Productions registered a URL for a website dedicated to Assassin’s Creed Symphony without asking for approval and refused to pass ownership of the URL to Ubisoft after the conclusion of the contract. For the moment, the site is still active and can be found at this address.

Additionally, Ubisoft struck a deal in December with a new partner to manage Assassin’s Creed Symphony show, but Massimo Gallotta Productions has contacted the new partner stating that he still has the rights to manage these events. Ubisoft’s allegations are therefore multiple and very serious. For the moment, MGP has not made any statements on the matter.