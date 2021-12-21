Ubisoft wants to introduce support for 60fps – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft wants to update Assassin’s Creed Origins adding the support for the 60fps, despite being a 2017 title. The news was communicated by the publisher himself in a message sent via Twitter to fans, on the occasion of the # ACDay, an annual event dedicated to the franchise and its community which falls on December 21st.

In message, broken into two parts, we can read: “Whether you are a longtime fan or have recently discovered Assassin’s Creed, we want to thank you for being a part of this community. We are continually moved by your support, your passion and your attention. Stay tuned for news on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the future of AC.”

“Additionally, we want to add 60fps support to Assassin’s Creed Origins. So keep following us!“

In August, Ubisoft added support for 60fps for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. So let’s imagine that it is the company’s policy to update the latest chapters to better support the latest generation consoles. However it is good news, for those who have yet to play it or for those who do not mind replaying it again, with greater fluidity.