Ubisoft wants to overcome the limitations of video game hardware once and for all. For that he has created Scalar

As a prelude to the upcoming GDC, Ubisoft an interesting technology has advanced about which he has not given too many details because it is still in the early stages of development, but which, according to the company, aims to “change everything” within the industry. This is Scalar, which “will use the power of the cloud” to “overcome the technical limitations of video game hardware.”

The technology is being developed and exploited above all within Ubisoft Stockholm. Three of its directors have been present at the virtual event to talk about Scalar, and although they have not been able to advance too much information about what exactly it is, they have made one thing clear: Per-Olof Romell, product director, has said that “it is a tool that allows you to play in the cloud, but we are not talking about streaming a video game on a third-party server, which is a distribution model that does not change what video games are or their quality”

So… what is Scalar?

Romell specifies: “Scalar is not a game engine. It is an alternative and an option to play current games in a more sophisticated way. And Patrick Bach, director of Ubisoft Stockholm, says that with Scalar “creators will be able to evolve games while players are playing, as Scalar will be in continuous operation, which will create a closer relationship between creators and players.”

The video with which Ubisoft made the presentation visually clarified part of the Scalar proposal. Games are engines with many gears, each tasked with a task (music, graphics, etc). Scalar aims to make it easier to tweak each of those cogs, putting “microservices” independently in the cloud so they can be tweaked “on the fly,” making it easier for developers and powering games.

Ubisoft’s proposal thus affects open world games, Ubisoft’s specialty, which could be more lively and interactive. Ubisoft Stockholm is already working on a new IP based on this technologybut at the moment they cannot advance anything new about the project.