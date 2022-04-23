Ubisoft would be studying acquisition offers, according to sources close to the company

In recent months we have witnessed a escalation of acquisitions in the video game industry with Microsoft and Sony at the forefront, taking over large companies such as Activision Blizzard or Bungie respectively to host them under their publishing label. That is why it does not surprise us that other companies in the sector express their interest in being acquired, something that we have already seen in fact with studios such as PlatinumGames, who admitted to being open to a possible purchase. Now, according to sources close to the company, it has been Ubisoft the one that is testing a possible acquisition offeralthough apparently it is not looking within the industry itself.

As we can read in an article published in Bloomberg, the French firm would be looking for purchase offers outside the video game sector: close sources, who have preferred to remain anonymous due to the private nature of the information, speak that Ubisoft would have received offers from large investment funds such as Blackstone Group or KKR. The figure to which these acquisition offers could rise has not been broken down, nor do we know at what point in the negotiations they are; the sources specify that talks will be at a very preliminary point and that there is no certainty that they will continue.

Ubisoft shares have fallen 41% in the last year

At the moment, Ubisoft’s main investor is its own CEO, Yves Guillemot, who owns 15% of the company’s shares. In the last year, as reported by Bloomberg, the price of these shares has fallen by 41% on the Paris stock exchange. Perhaps the latest movements of the video game firm have not helped its value to remain on the rise: on the one hand it has entered the controversial world of NFTs with a platform that has not come to fruition, but that they still intend to maintain, and on the other, the accusations of harassment in the company have also damaged the image of both the company and Guillemot himself, who has been accused by more than 1,000 employees. from “continue to protect harassers”.

None of the companies involved in the publication of this information has wanted to comment on it. Ubisoftyes, he has responded with a statement in which he claims to have “created a solid catalog” and that “it is in a Ideally positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities amid the rapid growth of the industry.