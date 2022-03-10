UC Human Medicine students achieve first place in the XXV Regional Scientific Conference

PERUMarch 2, 2022, Mainland University

Three students from the Continental University of the Human Medicine degree took first place in the XXV Central Regional Scientific Conference, an event of the Peruvian Student Medical Scientific Society (Socimep), in which students from more than 20 medical schools in Peru participated. .

The winning study in the Research Work category was called “Self-assessed health associated with lifestyles in young adults: Young Lives – Peru” and was carried out by Lizet Huayllani Flores, Roy Arís Cabrera Osorio and Kiara Ríos Villegas. Likewise, he had the advice of the director of the Human Medicine career at the Continental University and research professor, Dr. Roberto Carrasco Navarro.

The objective of the proposal was to determine the relationship between lifestyles and self-assessment in the health of young adults between 18 and 23 years of age in Peru. For this, the information of 595 people from the database of the international study “Young Lives” was analyzed, obtaining as a result a high percentage of good self-perceived health. In addition, a positive association was determined with physical activity, sleeping between 7 to 8 hours and smoking rarely.

“It is important to evaluate and design interventions that promote the person’s awareness of healthy lifestyles and motivate them to change. In this sense, we recognize and congratulate this important achievement of the medical students of the Continental University, advised by Dr. Roberto Carrasco and their drive to build a better version of the country”, said the Vice Chancellor for Research of the UC, Dr. Walter Curioso Vilchez.

For his part, Dr. Roberto Carrasco mentioned that “from the Continental University we support quality research, as well as the optimal training of our students, that is why the career cares about having teachers incorporated into the Renacyt who adequately guide the scientific processes. . We are proud of the result and we wish the success to continue”.

“Having the constant support and commitment of our advisor gave us security in our participation, we are very grateful to Dr. Carrasco, who until now has encouraged us to index our research in a scientific journal,” says Lizet Huayllani, a student at the Human Medicine degree from the Continental University.

UC students will receive S/.300 soles in cash and recognition diplomas, which according to Huayllani Flores “will be invested for future research projects that generate a positive impact on the community.”

It should be noted that the contest was developed in three phases, the first included the documentation and internal review of the In Extenso (complete version), the second included the presentation of the work by one of the authors and finally the last stage involved a dissertation among the Top Five.

Continental University congratulates the merit obtained by its students and teachers, who practice Continental Thought, turning their ideas into actions with purpose.

Source: Continental University