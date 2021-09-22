UCI Cinemas, the promotional campaign with Nicole Kidman has started

UCI Cinemas launch the new “We Make Movies Better” campaign, with the Australian actress Nicole Kidman. The objective of the campaign of the leading cinema circuit in Italy is to remind cinema lovers that the multiplexes of the UCI Circuit are the ideal place to better enjoy the emotions of films thanks to a magical multi-sensory experience.

It is a multimedia campaign consisting of several commercials of 30 and 15 seconds, starring Oscar-winning and four-time Oscar nominee Nicole Kidman. All commercials were directed by two-time Oscar nominees Jeff Cronenweth and Tim Cronenweth, and written by two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter Billy Ray.

UCI’s message “We Make Movies Better” is from highlight the emotion and the magic that can only be experienced in a multiplex like those of UCI: with an XXL screen, maximum picture clarity and immersive sound.

This message will be also used by AMC Theaters, a UCI shareholder, in its campaign in the United States and eight other European countries through Odeon Cinema Group, owned by AMC.

The ODEON Cinemas Group is the most important European cinema circuit and is headed by AMC Entertainment Holdings. In Italy it has 43 multiplex structures, for a total of 440 screens.

