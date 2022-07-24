UCM: Marvel Studios presents its series and movies for Phase 5

Blade receives release date and Daredevil reboot confirmed.

This Saturday night the expected Marvel Studios panel takes place within San Diego Comic-Con 2022, leaving this the first details of the Phase 5 from the MCU.

In what was his return to this convention, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, revealed the plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next two years.

For starters, Feige confirmed that Phase 4, which began with the movie of Black Widow will be coming to an end this year with the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Thus, Phase 5 of the UCM will start with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023, followed by the series Secret Invasion in the spring, to later receive Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, all this within 2023.

The 2023 productions will continue in the summer with the series Threw out which will feature Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Daredevil and Kingpin. Later in the same summer Season 2 of Loki on a date to be determined later.

On July 23 there will be the premiere of the marvels with Iman Vellani, Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in what will be a direct continuation of the events seen in Ms Marvel.

One of the most anticipated movies for a few years, Blade Mahershala Ali’s finally gets a release date of November 3, this being the last film of the year.

2023 will end with the series of iron heart Y Agatha: Coven of Chaos for Disney+ about sometime around the Christmas season.

Another of the great novelties of the panel was the revelation of the reboot of Daredevil which will be subtitled Born Again for the spring of 2024, counting this with the return of charlie cox in his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Finally, one of the titles leaked during Friday is confirmed, this being the one from Captain America: New World Order with a premiere for May 3, 2024, the same year in which it will arrive Thunderbolts on July 25.

Font: San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Styler Help us share!

Related