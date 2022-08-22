UCM School of Veterinary Medicine inaugurated Osteoteca Laboratory for students

🔊 Listen to the note

Space where they can put into practice everything learned in theory, identifying anatomical structures of the animal.



The School of Veterinary Medicine of the Faculty of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences (FACAF) of the Catholic University of Maule (UCM) inaugurated the first stage of the Osteoteca laboratory for the Anatomy curricular activity.

Various authorities from the UCM arrived at the San Isidro Campus, such as the director of the Headquarters, Pilar Ahumada, Nelson Loyola, dean of FACAF, Christian Uteau Moya, director of the Directorate of Administration and Infrastructure, as well as Viviana Olave, director of the School of Veterinary Medicine, among others.

“A first stage in the creation of the Veterinary Medicine career is completed, which responds to the Strategic Development Plan of the Faculty that seeks to position itself in the Maule Region with a view of sustainability and balance of natural resources,” said Nelson. Loyola, dean of the FACAF.

For her part, Viviana Olave, director of the aforementioned School, explained the operation of the Osteoteca room. “Students must identify the anatomical structures of the animal, its location and the characteristics of the model species, considering morphological aspects of each one and their interaction with the organ systems of the species. As its Greek origin says, it will be the room where the students will study the bones, therefore, it will be a space for the conservation and grouping of bone material destined to carry out practical classes of the curricular activity of the School of Veterinary Medicine”, he commented.

Due to the above, he stressed that the students will benefit from this implementation “because they will have a space to put into practice the contents passed in theory, in addition, the infrastructure will allow them to have a comfortable and interactive space.”

Second stage

After the inauguration of the first stage, the second is already planned, which will consist of a room made up of work tables “and a technical area where the laboratory and conservation chambers are located,” according to Olave.

“In this part, students will be able to visualize all the organ systems of the species that are mentioned in the program of the curricular activity, such as, for example, the nervous, cardiorespiratory and digestive systems, among others,” said the director of the School of Veterinary Medicine.