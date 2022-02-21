UCM seeks Internal Medicine, Cardiology and Hematology professors

Faculty of Medicine of the Complutense University of Madrid.

The Complutense University of Madrid and the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid have convened a access contest to vacancies linked to university teaching bodies, in this case university professors.

In this call, both institutions are looking for professors for the specialties of Cardiology; Endocrinology and Nutrition; Hematology and Hemotherapy; Internal Medicine; Rheumatology; and Microbiology.

As far as Cardiology is concerned, it is a position linked to an Area Specialist Physician (FEA) in Cardiology at the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón. The teaching activities to be developed will focus on General Pathology; Medical Pathology I; Clinical practices, with a research profile in Cardiology.

The position of full professor of Hematology is linked to the FEA of this specialty in the University Hospital October 12, and his teaching activity will focus on General Pathology; Medical Pathology III; and Clinical Practices, with a research profile in Hematology.

Two full professor positions for Internal Medicine

As for Internal Medicine, there are two full professor positions that are put out to tender in this joint resolution of the Complutense and the Madrid Ministry of Health.

The first of them is linked to the Hospital Clínico San Carlos, with a research profile in Infectious diseases.

The second to the Hospital Universitario 12 de octubre, also with a research profile focused on Infectious Diseases.

Finally, the Endocrinology square is linked to the Gregorio Marañón; that of Rheumatology to the San Carlos Clinic; and Microbiology, with a research profile in Clinical Microbiologyalso to Gregorio Marañón.