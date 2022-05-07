UCNE School of Medicine, accredited in the USA

New building of the UCNE medical school.

The medical school of Northeastern Catholic University (UCNE)from San Francisco de Macoriswas chosen among the institutions of higher education, with quality for the redetermination of comparability, carried out by the USAwhich allows American students to study medicine with federal loans and send Dominican students to the United States.

The UCNE medical school showed joy and satisfaction for its international accreditation.

It was revealed that, for 17 years, the country’s universities did not receive this type of approval.

The information regarding the choice of the Universidad Católica Nordestana, along with other university institutions in the country, was made public by the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology (Mescyt), Dr. Franklin García Fermín, who also expressed satisfaction with the achievement obtained. , noting that of the 52 universities that exist in the country, only 11 have medical schools.

The granting of the comparability retermination was carried out by the Ministry of Education of the United States.

The United States Department of Education, prior to the grant, reviewed and found that standards used to accredit medical school faculties are comparable to the standards used to accredit medical schools in the United States.

The National Committee for Foreign Evaluation and Accreditation of the US Department of Education for Medical Schools certified that the country’s universities meet the required quality standards, which made the approval possible