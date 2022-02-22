Udelar representatives resigned from the Cudim council because they consider that the center’s general director “does not meet the characteristics” for the position | the daily

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine (FMED), Miguel Martínez, and Graciela Lago, president of the National Academy of Medicine, head and substitute of the Honorary Council of Administration and Academic Coordination (Chaca) of the Uruguayan Center for Molecular Imaging (Cudim), respectively, they presented their resignations to the council due to discrepancies with the current authorities of the organization. The center was created in the first government of Tabaré Vázquez and was led by scientist Henry Engler, also known for being a member of the National Liberation Movement-Tupamaros (MLN-T).

The resignations, which are on the agenda of the Central Board of Directors (CDC) of the University of the Republic (Udelar), are due to the management carried out by the general director of Cudim, the nationalist Pablo Duarte, who was appointed by the Executive branch last year to occupy that place. In his letter of resignation to Chaca, Martínez argues that although he does so “for personal reasons”, he is not willing “to continue being part of an organization that is unknown in its history, in which its university representatives are subjugated and where what was voted in the National Parliament regarding its organization and operation is not even respected”.

In dialogue with the daily, Martínez expressed that the resignation is based on “several aspects”. The “most important”, he said, is that he understands that Udelar “must ensure strict compliance with the regulations.” “I understand that Professor Lago’s resignation is reasonable and decisive for all that it means”, since she was one of the founders of Cudim.

The dean maintained that the relationship with the authorities “has been normal” and highlighted the “excellent management” carried out by Lago as a representative of Udelar, who was the one who attended the meetings most regularly.

Reasons

In article 231 of Law 18,172 of Accountability of 2006, it is indicated that the appointment of the general director of said center “must fall on a person of recognized merit at the academic level, both nationally and internationally, in matters of competence of the center”. According to Martínez, this does not happen in the case of Duarte, a cardiologist by profession, who was also a candidate for the mayor of Cerro Largo in 2020 for the National Party and lost against his co-religionist José Yurramendi.

In the letter, released on social networks, he points out that “without this meaning a pejorative view” of Dr. Duarte, “whom we respect as a colleague and as a manager”, the FMED Council “already pointed out that it does not meet the characteristics that clearly define the figure of the director general of Cudim”. According to the dean, neither he nor the rector of Udelar, Rodrigo Arim, would comply with them, “without establishing a value judgment regarding performance.”

For Martínez, this “is not a minor matter, since it could eventually invalidate the administrative actions carried out in the period.” Likewise, he pointed out that they also disagree with the appointment of assistant professor Juan Pablo Gambini. He pointed out that Lago has said that “in the direction of Cudim, the only PET center [tomografías por emisión de positrones] in Uruguay, we have a director [por Duarte] who knows nothing about nuclear medicine and a deputy [por Gambini] who knows a lot about nuclear medicine but not about PET”.

On the other hand, Martínez recalled that, in his teaching position, Gambini is associated with a Total Dedication granted by Udelar “for the development of a research project that has nothing to do with managing a center of these characteristics.” In this context, she pointed out: “I don’t know, nor do I care, if they find legal or other justification for this. I am only aware that I do not want to be a participant in the direction of a structure that promotes such a situation that denigrates a university institution of enormous value such as Total Dedication and, in some way, affects all the teachers who, under said regime, have managed to place to the University in the world.

For his part, in his letter of resignation, to which he agreed the daily, Lago points out that his resignation is due to the fact that in the initial meetings of Chaca, already with the new management, they requested that a call for competition be made so that Cudim had a “specialized” technical direction. “We understand that this is what corresponds to a national service of high care complexity and that it is at the same time the only institution that trains specialized professional resources and develops basic and clinical research,” he said, in the letter dated March 17. November 2021.

In this context, the academic said that the current leadership of Cudim “was totally disregarding” the position argued by the Udelar delegation, “without even giving rise to its discussion.” “The main reason why the law creating Cudim assigns Udelar a place in the integration of that Council and why Udelar appoints its delegates is so that the principles of academic excellence contribute to rank that institution,” he lashed out. her.

For his part, he argued that to the extent that the “technical responsibility of care, teaching and research management is not based on academic merit in the specialty, the situation is opposed to the guarantee of excellence that Udelar must protect” . “The decision of the current director of Cudim to dispense with the merit contest for a position of the highest technical hierarchy makes my participation as a delegate of Udelar in Chaca unjustified,” she closed.

When asked by the daily, Duarte preferred not to make a statement until the resignation becomes effective, since what has circulated on social networks is a letter “without a signature” in his own handwriting, since at the end of the resignation note only the name of the dean of the FMED. For its part, the Association of Officials of Cudim will meet today and will evaluate what position to take in the face of the resignation of the members of Chaca by Udelar, as learned the daily. Meanwhile, it is possible that the Medical Council will deal with the issue tomorrow.

The disappointment

Meanwhile, Martínez indicated that his “disappointment” extends “to the name of the Center itself” and directly involves Parliament. In this sense, he recalled that when he assumed the dean’s office they “actively” participated in an act at the FMED “in honor” of one of its emblematic deans, Manuel Quintela, and “his drive” for the construction of the Hospital de Clínicas de la Udelar, that bears his name.

He noted that they are “sure” that the name “Dr. Manuel Quintela” does not respond “to the party to which he belonged [Partido Nacional] nor to his participation in 1886 in the Quebracho Revolution as a member of the Rufino Domínguez squad in which he was miraculously saved from being shot thanks to the amnesty of Máximo Tajes.”

“This was neither what motivated the white parliamentarians nor did it arouse opposing votes from the Colorados. Plain and simple, he responded to the greatness of the representatives of the Uruguayan people who recognized his commitment and his work for the construction -in all senses- of the Hospital de Clínicas”.

In that sense, he said that it “hurts” him, as a university student, “as an eventual user” of Cudim and “as a Uruguayan, that he has lacked the greatness to recognize” the role of Engler, a professor ad honorem, in the construction of a center “that is the pride of the country and is available to its people”. This is due to the fact that in July of last year the government coalition did not support a bill presented by senators from the Broad Front (FA) to name Cudim “Professor MD PhD Dr. Henry Engler”, who garnered three votes out of seven during the vote in the Health Commission of the upper house.

At that time, according to the stenographic version of the session, the senator of the Cabildo Abierto Guido Manini Ríos stated that “it is not convenient or opportune to give this name to the institution”, for “various reasons related to Dr. Engler’s career”. “Although I consider that he is an excellent professional, he does not have all the conditions to be honored by putting his name on an institution of this type,” said the legislator.

At that time, the opposition questioned the position taken by the ruling coalition. In this regard, the Frente Amplio senator Lucía Topolansky affirmed that the Cudim “exists thanks to Dr. Henry Engler” and that its existence made it “possible for many Uruguayans to be treated there in a high specialty, because on March 1, 2005 Engler traveled from Sweden to Uruguay for the assumption of doctor Tabaré Vázquez and that same day he proposed the agreement with the Swedes to bring and install the institute in Uruguay”. “The effort that someone has thought of his country when he lived in Sweden and has brought this technology to Uruguay for public health and at the service of the population seems to us to be more than enough merit” to support the proposal, she argued.

Lastly, Martínez highlighted the daily what Cudim means for the country and Engler’s “indisputable” role “to make it available to the people.” “They can nominate it however they want, but, as José Enrique Rodó points out in his parable ‘the inscription of the lighthouse of Alexandria’, sooner rather than later that recognition will come naturally. I just hope to be there to enjoy it, ”he indicated.

Engler, who was dismissed from Cudim (see box), is a doctor specializing in nuclear medicine and in 2006 was appointed by the Executive Power as president of the commission that led to the installation of the center, which was inaugurated in 2010 and has allowed access to the population to diagnostic studies of oncology and neurology and the performance of clinical research.