Udine, here is the diet against neurological diseases

Drastic reduction in frequency and less intake of symptomatic drugs for a significant and global improvement in the quality of life. The encouraging results linked to the application of the law were certainly not long in coming ketogenic therapy on 35 migraine patients that the Neurological Clinic of DAME, after a three-month journey, presented in Bibione during the conference “Nutrition, neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation “, organized with the support of Metagenics Academy.

“The diet was modulated according to the specific needs of the patient”, explained the scientific director during the event. Maria Rosaria Valente, of the AsuFc Neurological Clinic and professor of Neurology at DAME UniUD. “For example, only those who also needed to lose weight were given one very low calories chetogenic diet which led to a maintenance of lean mass and, at the same time, to a significant reduction in fat mass, with a marked improvement in body composition. The data collected to date are certainly comforting and testify to the undoubted effectiveness of this protocol which must be done only and exclusively by expert personnel and as a prophylaxis, until the set objective is reached “.

“A hypoglucidal, normoproteic, hyperlipidic and above all” sartorial “regime, to be built on the specific characteristics of the person concerned in order not to incur dangerous errors, typical, above all, of do-it-yourself”, underlined Francesca Philippi, nutritionist of the team of the Neurological Clinic, during the afternoon of work dedicated to the more practical aspects of the protocol, from the construction methods to those of effectiveness monitoring using, for example, the evaluation of ketonemia, or the detection of the number of bodies ketones developed by the patient following a strong reduction in carbohydrates and used by the body as an alternative energy substrate.

“This is a parameter that is detected through blood sampling and which is still not clear”, recalled Filippi, also mentioning the excellent results of the protocol on some patients treated, suffering from rare diseases. “According to what is reported in the literature, to assess whether a patient is following the prescribed regimen correctly, the number of ketone bodies developed should coincide with a certain numerical value. From our experience we have instead found that the success of the therapy is independent of this. given”.

Also effective for the reduction of inflammation in the disease Alzheimer’s, as pointed out by Dr. Francis Francini, although “still experimental in patients with dementia and Parkinson’s disease,” recalled Dr. Andrew Bernardini (AsuFc), “the ketogenic regimen has already given comforting and concrete results in the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis, as confirmed by” What a fatigue “, in progress at the Neurological and Neuro Rehabilitation Clinic”.

“This is a single-arm open label study that currently involves 15 patients undergoing a ketogenic regimen for a period of six months and evaluated, before and after the diet, through a series of laboratory, neurophysiological and functional magnetic resonance tests. , of questionnaires and clinical scales “, he specified Riccardo Grace, Specializing in Neurology. “From the preliminary data that we now have, there seems to be a clear improvement in these patients, in particular on the symptom of fatigue and on some correlates including sleep quality, stress and mood. This, probably, also in relation to the anti- inflammatory reaction of the ketogenic diet “.

Not only keto, in the second edition of the conference, suspended last year due to the pandemic from Covid 19 and re-proposed, therefore, this year as a precious opportunity to explore other promising nutritional approaches, strategic in the management of neurological diseases, starting from the fasting mimicking diet of which there is already important evidence especially in the oncology field. “This is a five-day caloric restriction program, to be followed periodically, and based on the intake of plant sources, mainly”, pointed out. Francesca Valdemarin, nutritionist of the team of the Clinic, recalling that the dietary method would therefore allow the body to nourish itself while maintaining the same effects as a fast on water only. “During the other days you should then opt for an anti-inflammatory protocol so as to be able to maintain the benefits acquired”.

A theme, that of inflammation and above all of its resolution, on which it is now clear the key role of proresolvins, “lipid mediators derived from polyunsaturated fatty acids, produced at the site of inflammation at the end of the acute inflammatory process” he explained Maurizio Salamone, Scientific Director of Metagenics Italia. “They act not as anti-inflammatories but as the only natural agonist signals of resolution, orchestrating numerous physiological mechanisms that are genetically predetermined and oriented towards the return to systemic homeostasis and the healing of the tissues involved”.

To complete the path, at the end of the event, a focus on the importance of the alkalization process of the body’s lymphatic system, through an appropriate combination of foods and natural elements for the rebalancing and release of the body’s energy potential.

“By consuming foods that allow you to maintain the pH values ​​as close as possible to neutrality, it will be possible to defeat the sense of tiredness and numbness, have more lucidity and develop those physical and mental performances necessary to achieve one’s goals and make the own time, “he explained Alex Violet, who discovered the benefits of alkalization during a period of military tactical training in kibbutzim in Israel. “The practices of this lifestyle have a very ancient origin, millenary, and have been handed down over time. I have deepened them, collected and codified them to be applied in today’s life”.