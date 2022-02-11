Udine, the university suspends the researcher no vax. He announces it on social media

He is one of the professors who have joined the appeal, signed by over 300 professors throughout Italy, against the introduction of the Green pass within universities

UDINE. The University of Udine suspended from service the researcher of the Department of Physical Computer Mathematical Sciences, Vittorino Talamini, opposed to the Green pass, the same who during a lesson at the University of Udine had argued that vaccines can be a means to exterminate the world population. He then explained why he believed that the Green Pass was against the Constitution, without sparing criticism of the sources of information that would spread only news suggested by the Government.

He communicates it himself on social media. “Today I received, unexpectedly, a rector’s decree of suspension from service. From tomorrow, therefore, I will no longer be able to be part of the examination commission for the exams of Rational Mechanics (Civil Engineering) and Mathematical Physics (Mechanical Engineering). The exams made to date have all been recorded. I am sorry for this inconvenience”.

Last October, the rector, Roberto Pinton, had initiated disciplinary proceedings against Talamini after learning that the researcher had explained his position against the Green pass in the classroom before starting the lesson at the engineering freshmen. Talamini is one of the professors who have joined the appeal, signed by over 300 professors throughout Italy, against the introduction of the Green pass within universities.