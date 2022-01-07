Sports

Udinese, 5 other cases of Covid. There are now 15 people in solitary confinement

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Udinese still cannot see the end of the tunnel of positivity at Covid-19, which rose to 15 after the emergence of 5 new cases after the molecular swabs this morning.

Udinese, another 5 positive at Covid

The emergency at Udinese does not end, with the morning’s molecular swabs that provided negative news for Gabriele Cioffi’s team group. Five more cases emerged from this morning, expanding the number of currently positive ones. These are four footballers and one staff member. On Sunday, Udinese would not have been able to take the field on Sunday afternoon against Atalanta because they were stopped by the local ASL until 9 January.

Udinese, the note on the positives at Covid

With an official note, Udinese Calcio has updated the estimate of the positives, which are now 15, all asymptomatic and isolated in their respective homes. Udinese, under a provision of the local ASL, continues the monitoring operations and carries out training only in individual form. Here is the official note.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“It hurts, it bothers me”

November 13, 2021

Alvaro Morata: me, Juve, the decline, spain, the whistles and …

November 10, 2021

Osimhen mask, the first images after delivery: recovery times

3 weeks ago

GdS – Inter-Everton, contact for Digne: total satisfaction, work on the formula

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button