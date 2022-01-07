Udinese, 5 other cases of Covid. There are now 15 people in solitary confinement

Udinese still cannot see the end of the tunnel of positivity at Covid-19, which rose to 15 after the emergence of 5 new cases after the molecular swabs this morning.

The emergency at Udinese does not end, with the morning’s molecular swabs that provided negative news for Gabriele Cioffi’s team group. Five more cases emerged from this morning, expanding the number of currently positive ones. These are four footballers and one staff member. On Sunday, Udinese would not have been able to take the field on Sunday afternoon against Atalanta because they were stopped by the local ASL until 9 January.