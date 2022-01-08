Udinese, another five positives in the team group: the total rises to 15

The company announces that five new cases of positivity to Covid-19 have been found: four players and a staff member. In all, there are 15 people in solitary confinement in the team group: 12 players and 3 staff members.

Udinese Calcio announces that, “following further molecular tests carried out on the members of the team group, five new cases of positivity to Covid-19 have been found (four players and one staff member)”.



The Club has activated «the procedures envisaged by the regulations and protocols in place, informing the competent health authorities. The members of the team group currently positive and, therefore, in isolation are 15 (12 players and 3 members of the staff) ».

In the meantime, still at Udinese, the individual training of the players who are not positive for Covid and not subjected to isolation continued.



The Juventus club thus complies with the provisions of the local ASL which blocked the contact sporting activity until 9 January after having detected the outbreak taking place within the team group. Provision that would prevent Cioffi’s team from taking the field on Sunday in Friuli to face Atalanta, but which contrasts with the new protocol of the League, according to which each team is required to play if able to recruit at least 13 players (including one goalkeeper), Spring included. Therefore doubts remain about the dispute of the meeting with the Nerazzurri.

