Udinese – Atalanta / The director Pierpaolo Marino: “This is not football …”

The Juventus club did not let the coach and the players speak, but only the director of the technical area. Here are his words to the League

The post match of Udinese – Atalanta was very excited. No one spoke for the Bianconeri except the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino. He tried in every way to defend his team and above all attacked the Lega Calcio for management bordering on decency. Let’s go see his words and the full interview.

“My presence is because a team was sent to martyrdom today. Risking the health of both home players and away players. A club that hadn’t played for five days and hadn’t been able to train for that period. Beto even became negativized this morning, and others only last night. This is not football. Players who did not deserve it were sent to martyrdom both from the point of view of football and from the personal point of view of the players. “He then continued:”The League did not take into account a team that has two positives a day, regular, for a week now. What happened today is useless, it is for the broadcasters, neither for the Lega Calcio nor for anyone. Today there was also the risk of much more serious injuries, precisely because for almost a week no one had been able to take the field. “

In the second part of the interview he explained his presence at the conference and the misunderstanding of the decisions of the League.

“We were willing to do anything, but above all it is not possible to resort to the TAR the day before the match. Today we had to bring quarantined players onto the pitch. Only this morning we were able to gather the members and they found themselves in the hotel. Today they have all been heroes to leave a game open most of the time. What happened is absurd and above all not protective for my men. Today I am here to defend everyone and we need to defend the history and the fans of a glorious club. I haven’t attended the League for a few years, but what I have experienced in the last 24 hours means that I have hit rock bottom. “

January 9, 2022 (change January 9, 2022 | 19:12)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link