Udinese, Benkovic and Marì introduced: their words

Benkovic’s presentation

“I had been coming from a tough year, in which I needed trust and Udinese gave it to me immediately. I will do my best, I will work hard every day to give more than 100%. My model as a player? As a child I had two idols: Vidic and Cannavaro. I liked how they played football, how they defended, how they read the matches. They impressed me a lot. Italy is an excellent country for a defender: here he can improve a lot, also learn how to help the team. Here there is great organization, the desire to improve, to grow. I haven’t played much in the 3-5-2 in the past, but I think the important thing is to understand what the manager wants. I will work to give my best in any role, trying to improve. I like to play as much as possible, play simple, between the lines, rip the game. I like to work on every aspect to improve myself “.

The presentation of Marì

“I played in great leagues, the Italian one in my opinion is one of the best. It is a pleasure to play at Udinese, I will give everything on the pitch. In this team I can bring experience in the dressing room and on the pitch, but the most important thing in the dressing room is to talk to each other. and be organized. As a central defender I like to watch the game from behind. On the pitch the idea of ​​being concentrated up to the 90th: here I want to help my teammates to give their best for the club. Above all, keep them up with morale. The module? I am comfortable in any scheme, even if each involves different behaviors. The important thing is to understand how the coach wants the team, what the tasks are, the match plan. At Arsenal they played four, but they built three. I came here for the chance to play in this league, in this club, which has an important project that I want to be part of. “