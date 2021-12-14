Udinese, Beto: ‘I’ll tell you my story, idol Eto’o. The fans write to me about Fantasy Football, Ibra told me … ‘| Market

L’Udinese striker, Beto, was interviewed exclusively by Udinese TV. These are his words: “I am very attached to my family. My parents divorced but I have maintained good relations with both of them. I grew up with my mother and two sisters. No one in the family played football. When I played at Tires I also worked. I. In the morning I went to work and in the evening I trained. I stopped when I moved to Montijo. That was the reality I grew up in. “

Then the consecration in football.

“The turning point season for me was 2020/2021 when I started playing and scoring more at Portimonense. I still remember my first goal, we were playing away against Porto. It was the first game in which I played since the beginning. at the end and in the fourteenth minute I scored.I hit my head and when I saw the ball in the net I thought “Wow”. After the season at Partimonense came the call from Udinese. I was very happy because I was finally able to play in Serie A. Everyone has always said that Serie A is a difficult league for strikers so I was curious to be able to play in Serie A. “

What kind of person is he?

“I am a person who likes to stay at home, rest, watch movies and play on the playstation with my friends. On the pitch I always give my best and I try to improve myself every day. By training every day with this team I am sure I will improve”.

What player do you feel you are?

“I define myself as a complete striker because I am tall, strong, fast. But there are still many things that I need to improve. When I look at the game of the attackers in this league I am surprised. My reference is Samuel Eto’o. I was dissatisfied with the 33km / h reached during Lazio only because in the past I reached 35 km / h. I would like to reach 37 km / h. The fans always write to me about Fantasy Football. They tell me that they bought me and that I have to score. When I sign they thank me because they won to Fantasy Football “.

What season are you living with Udinese?

“The team’s progress is a bit unfriendly, we play one half well and one less well. Against Milan, however, we saw the desire to win because we know we are a strong team. Against Milan I was excited because I played against Ibrahimović , he said to me “keep it up so that you are strong” I said “thank you, this moment is a dream for me.” I could not exchange the shirt with him because everyone wanted it, I was only able to take a picture of myself. To the fans I ask you to believe in us. We want to win. “