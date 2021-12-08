Udinese, decisive hours for Gotti: we go towards the exemption, the names to replace him | First page

16 points in 16 days, two in the last four and a victory that has been missing for a month: these are the numbers that tell the moment that theUdinese. A complicated situation, which led the company to make profound reflections on the future of Luca Gotti, who often in the two years he has sat on the Friulian bench has been at risk, but never as this time has he been close to the exemption.

TOWARDS THE EXEMPTION – In the next few hours, a final decision is expected by the well, with Gino, son of the patron Giampaolo, who is return to Udine from London, where he usually resides to manage all the family affairs. It seems the hypothesis of an exemption is increasingly probable of the coach, who for some time no longer has the feeling with the environment that characterized his first months in the club.

THE SUBSTITUTES – The factor that could convince the Pozzo to still trust Maurizio Sarri’s former deputy at the time of Chelsea is the lack of agreement with his possible replacement. Several names were evaluated, from the Spanish to the Italian hypotheses, which at the moment are in pole position to revive the team and bring it out of a delicate situation. The dream is Marco Giampaolo, with whom, however, the timid contacts of the past few weeks have not led to an understanding. Just behind him Roberto Donadoni and Rolando Maran, who is still under contract with Genoa: profiles of experience and ready to immediately take over the team.

