Udinese-Genoa / Gotti: ”We missed Pereyra. Sorry for Udogie “
At the end of the match at the Dacia Arena against Genoa, Mr. Luca Gotti spoke to Sky Sport’s microphones
The match at the Dacia Arena ends 0-0. Udinese and Genoa share the stakes. Meanwhile, Luca Gotti spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports.Here are his statements.
Gotti had his say on the match. ” The match was played with great intensity by both teams. This greatly penalizes the quality of the dribble. In the first half we gave the ball to Genoa. In the second half, however, we raised the center of gravity and the pressure, trying to use all the characteristics we have in the squad near the opponent’s area, but we were unable to score. I’m sorry for Udogie because today is his birthday: turns 19. He had made a nice technical gesture in the recovery, but unfortunately he was offside. You have to work. We are very flawed in finishing. We get too many choices wrong. On the pitch we are aggressive and concede little, but in the last 30 meters we do not make the most of the qualities we have.Deulofeu and Pussetto have different characteristics. The Argentine needs space, while the Spaniard has to isolate himself for one-on-one. By limiting the number of spaces they become less dangerous even if they find themselves acting near the opponent’s goal. ”
Udinese struggles to score. Here’s how Gotti thinks. ” Deputy De Paul? The man who has the characteristics to be most important in this squad is Pereyra who had to leave today after only eleven minutes. It has a similar quality Samardzic, but it has to go a long way. Little by little we must try to make the qualities of individuals bear fruit. Pereyra and Samarzic together may be an option, but this year we have a conspicuous number of forwards with different characteristics that we need to start marrying. The opportunities we manage to create. The problem is finalization. From time to time we need to find the right key to face the match. ” In the meantime, MondoUdinese has drawn up the match reports. Here are all the votes <<<
November 28, 2021 (change November 28, 2021 | 15:01)
