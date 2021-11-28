Udinese-Genoa / Gotti: ”We missed Pereyra. Sorry for Udogie “

Gotti had his say on the match. ” The match was played with great intensity by both teams. This greatly penalizes the quality of the dribble. In the first half we gave the ball to Genoa. In the second half, however, we raised the center of gravity and the pressure, trying to use all the characteristics we have in the squad near the opponent’s area, but we were unable to score. I’m sorry for Udogie because today is his birthday: turns 19. He had made a nice technical gesture in the recovery, but unfortunately he was offside. You have to work. We are very flawed in finishing. We get too many choices wrong. On the pitch we are aggressive and concede little, but in the last 30 meters we do not make the most of the qualities we have.Deulofeu and Pussetto have different characteristics. The Argentine needs space, while the Spaniard has to isolate himself for one-on-one. By limiting the number of spaces they become less dangerous even if they find themselves acting near the opponent’s goal. ”