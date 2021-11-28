Sports

Udinese-Genoa: the official formations

It opens at the Friuli stadium on the Sunday of the 14th matchday of Serie A 2021/22, the hosts of Udinese host Genoa starting at 12:30: below, therefore, the choices of the two coaches, Gotti and Shevchenko, in relation to the official formations.

Udinese-Genoa: where to see it on TV

The live TV of Udinese-Genoa will be broadcast on Dazn and Sky Sport. The live broadcast from the Friuli stadium will start at 12:30.

We also remind you that the Udinese-Genoa match will be visible in streaming on compatible latest generation Smart TVs and, again via the DAZN app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to a Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device. It will also be possible to follow the challenge thanks to the Sky Go service dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.

