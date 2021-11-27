Sports

Udinese-Genoa, the probable formations: two ballots for Shevchenko

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Latin Americans Galdames and Vasquez (photo by Genoa CFC Tanopress)

We publish below the probable formations of Pianetagenoa1893.net of Udinese-Genoa, the fourteenth day of Serie A.

Defence – Mister Shevchenko recovers Bani who will sit on the bench. The trio in front of Sirigu will be the same seen with Roma: Biraschi and Vasquez alongside Masiello who behaved well against Abraham.

Centrocamo – Genoa should change something: Ghiglione in place of Sabelli, Cambiaso confirmed along the left wing. Badelj at the center of the department with Galdames, favorite over Sturaro, and the untouchable Rovella.

Attack – Forced choices for the Ukrainian coach who does not recover Destro and Caicedo in view of Udine: space for Flavio Bianchi, decisive in Empoli, with Ekuban (slightly favored in the run-off with Pandev) to make up the department against the structured Friulian defense.

Genoa (3-5-2) – Sirigu; Biraschi, Masiello, Vasquez; Ghiglione, Galdames, Badelj, Rovella, Cambiaso; Bianchi, Ekuban – Coach Shevchenko

Udinese (3-4-2-1) – Silvestri; Becao, Nuytinck, Samir; Molina, Arslan, Walace, Udogie; Pereyra, Deulofeu; Beto – Coach Gotti


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Transfer market Rome, immediate transfer | Stay in Serie A

3 weeks ago

Atp Finals, Sinner debuts and wins. “We play this tournament for Matteo Berrettini”

2 weeks ago

Record numbers for Milan merchandising in the derby

3 weeks ago

Cagliari-Atalanta, the official formations

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button