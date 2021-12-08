Udinese, Gotti sacked: Cioffi interim coach. The news

The experience atUdinese Luca’s Gotti. The coach was exonerated after the defeat of Castellani, a heavy 3-1 that further aggravated his position after a negative period. The Juventus team, in fact, scored just 2 points in the last four games and won only one victory (on 7 November at home against Sassuolo) in the last 13 days. Too little according to the company of the patron Gino Pozzo, who arrived in Udine precisely to meet Luca Gotti and communicate his exemption. A decision that came after an hour of reflection, which began immediately after the defeat at Empoli. Pozzo himself then met Gabriele Cioffi, deputy of Gotti himself, to name him interim coach: he will go on the bench next Saturday against AC Milan (live Sky Sport).