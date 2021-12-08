Udinese, Gotti sacked: Cioffi interim coach. The news
The experience atUdinese Luca’s Gotti. The coach was exonerated after the defeat of Castellani, a heavy 3-1 that further aggravated his position after a negative period. The Juventus team, in fact, scored just 2 points in the last four games and won only one victory (on 7 November at home against Sassuolo) in the last 13 days. Too little according to the company of the patron Gino Pozzo, who arrived in Udine precisely to meet Luca Gotti and communicate his exemption. A decision that came after an hour of reflection, which began immediately after the defeat at Empoli. Pozzo himself then met Gabriele Cioffi, deputy of Gotti himself, to name him interim coach: he will go on the bench next Saturday against AC Milan (live Sky Sport).
Who will be the new coach?
On the other hand, the definitive solution for the succession is still awaited, Udinese is evaluating the various options: a very strong candidate is Paco Jemez, coach who has previously worked with Pozzo at Granada. Long live the temptation Stankovic: the former Inter player was already in the past in Udine as Stramaccioni’s deputy, at the moment he is linked to the Red Star but could free himself on 15 December and then be free to sign for a new club. In the background remain the Italian tracks, first and foremost the one leading to Rolando Maran, although there have not yet been any contacts with the former Cagliari coach.